The Martlets Care Home is situated in the West Sussex coastal town of East Preston. The purpose-built home opened in 2009 and has eight self-contained wings each providing residents with single en suite bedrooms, their own lounge and dining areas and a team of dedicated professional care staff. It offers a varied and interesting social activity schedule designed around residents_ own hobbies and interests and aimed at maintaining strong community links. The Martlets provides long stay and respite residential care for older people with physical frailty and for those living with dementia.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.