Residential care home

The Mead

Castleford Close, Allerton Road, Borehamwood,
WD6 4AL
020 8953 8573
www.quantumcare.co.uk

About The Mead

The Mead is a purpose-built care home in a quiet residential area in Borehamwood, offering a range of care services, including residential, respite and specialist dementia care, including the Q Club where those living within the community can spend the day. Throughout The Mead is a wide range of communal areas including lounges, cosy corners, dining rooms and themed areas. All bedrooms are fully furnished and include en suite facilities. A team of activity care workers plans a wide range of activities, from arts and crafts and gentle exercise, to entertainment and outings. The Mead has a landscaped garden where the green fingered can enjoy a spot of gardening, or simply relax and enjoy the surroundings.

Accommodation

  • 60Residents
  • 60Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Hertfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Quantum Care Limited

Registered manager

Kelly Crellin

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

