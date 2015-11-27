The Mead is a purpose-built care home in a quiet residential area in Borehamwood, offering a range of care services, including residential, respite and specialist dementia care, including the Q Club where those living within the community can spend the day. Throughout The Mead is a wide range of communal areas including lounges, cosy corners, dining rooms and themed areas. All bedrooms are fully furnished and include en suite facilities. A team of activity care workers plans a wide range of activities, from arts and crafts and gentle exercise, to entertainment and outings. The Mead has a landscaped garden where the green fingered can enjoy a spot of gardening, or simply relax and enjoy the surroundings.

