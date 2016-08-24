The New Deanery combines professional care with support for an active and interesting lifestyle, aiming to help residents make the most out of the historical building and extensive grounds. Carers and support staff are trained to deliver care and services which promote independence, empowerment and dignity. Core values of kindness, comfort and respect form part of all staff training, induction and supervision. The large gated site with accessible gardens and a variety of flexible day space is ideal for adults with a physical disability as well as for those with mild dementia. In addition to personal care and hotel services, private fees are all inclusive of hairdressing, newspapers, excursions and entertainment, chiropody and bistro services.

