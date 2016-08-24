Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

The New Deanery Care Home

Deanery Hill, Bocking, Braintree,
CM7 5SR
01376 558555
www.thenewdeanery.co.uk

About The New Deanery Care Home

The New Deanery combines professional care with support for an active and interesting lifestyle, aiming to help residents make the most out of the historical building and extensive grounds. Carers and support staff are trained to deliver care and services which promote independence, empowerment and dignity. Core values of kindness, comfort and respect form part of all staff training, induction and supervision. The large gated site with accessible gardens and a variety of flexible day space is ideal for adults with a physical disability as well as for those with mild dementia. In addition to personal care and hotel services, private fees are all inclusive of hairdressing, newspapers, excursions and entertainment, chiropody and bistro services.

Accommodation

  • 90Residents
  • 90Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Essex

Who runs this service

  • Sonnet Care Homes (Essex) Limited

Registered manager

Jane Sadowski

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Outstanding

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
