Residential care home

The Oakes Care Centre

Willwood Avenue, Huddersfield,
HD3 4YA
01484 485530

About The Oakes Care Centre

The Oakes is situated in Huddersfield close to local amenities. The home has two individual communities over two floors accessed via a spacious lift. The bedrooms are all en suite with a walk-in shower and a range of additional facilities, including rooms with patio door opening on to the garden. The Oakes also provides residents with wi-fi access, telephone points in all bedrooms, a nail bar and hairdressing salon. The activity provision at The Oakes includes craft and gentle exercise classes.

Accommodation

  • 30Residents
  • 30Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Kirklees

Who runs this service

  • Meridian Healthcare Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
