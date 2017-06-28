Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

The Oaks and Willows

Shipbourne Road, Tonbridge,
TN10 3RR
01732 359113

Local authority

  • Kent

Who runs this service

  • Scotts Project Trust

Registered manager

Elaine Bayley

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
