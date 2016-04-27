Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

The Old Vicarage

Ropers Lane, Otterton, Budleigh Salterton,
EX9 7JF
01395 568208
www.theoldvicarageotterton.com

About The Old Vicarage

The Old Vicarage in Otterton is a family-run care home in a small village in East Devon. The Grade 2 listed building has surrounding gardens and countryside views. It is not able to accept people with a diagnosis of dementia, as it does not have secure facilities.

Accommodation

  • 24Residents
  • 24Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Devon

Who runs this service

  • Glebefield Care Limited

Registered manager

Rebecca Parkin

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
