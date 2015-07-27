Nestled in the middle of Chippenham, the Old Vicarage is grade II listed, c.1678 with a Georgian facade of natural Bath stone and is opposite St Andrew_s Church. The care home was established in 1968 and is registered for 21 residents. St Mary Street is a cul de sac, situated in the middle of town and in the only conservation area left in Chippenham. To the rear of the house is Monkton Park and the River Avon and the home_s garden runs down to the river and has views across the river and park. It is a family-run care home with qualified and experienced staff aiming to provide a care package specifically tailored to meet the needs and wishes of residents. Residents can personalise their room with their own possessions, so it can be genuinely called a _home_. Family and friends are welcome to visit at any time.
Cheryl Williams
