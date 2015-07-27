Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Residential care home

The Old Vicarage

54 St Mary Street, Chippenham,
SN15 3JW
01249 653838
www.oldvicwilliams.co.uk

About The Old Vicarage

Nestled in the middle of Chippenham, the Old Vicarage is grade II listed, c.1678 with a Georgian facade of natural Bath stone and is opposite St Andrew_s Church. The care home was established in 1968 and is registered for 21 residents. St Mary Street is a cul de sac, situated in the middle of town and in the only conservation area left in Chippenham. To the rear of the house is Monkton Park and the River Avon and the home_s garden runs down to the river and has views across the river and park. It is a family-run care home with qualified and experienced staff aiming to provide a care package specifically tailored to meet the needs and wishes of residents. Residents can personalise their room with their own possessions, so it can be genuinely called a _home_. Family and friends are welcome to visit at any time.

Accommodation

  • 21Residents
  • 19Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Wiltshire

Who runs this service

  • The Old Vicarage (Chippenham) Limited

Registered manager

Cheryl Williams

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017