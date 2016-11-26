Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

The Orchard Nursing Home

129-135 Camp Road, St Albans,
AL1 5HL
01727 832611

About The Orchard Nursing Home

Located in the English cathedral city of St Albans, The Orchard Nursing Home is a purpose-built home providing nursing and specialist dementia care over three floors. All of the bedrooms are tastefully decorated and furnished to a high standard, each with en suite facilities. Residents are welcome to make their room their own with small items of furniture and other treasured possessions. A key aspect of the care provision is gaining a detailed understanding of the person, so staff work with each resident, their family and friends, to fully understand their unique history. This enables them to plan care, support and daily activities based around each resident's unique individual needs.

Accommodation

  • 63Residents
  • 63Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Hertfordshire

Who runs this service

  • ONH (Herts) Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
