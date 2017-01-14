Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

The Pines Nursing Home

104 West Hill, Putney, London,
SW15 2UQ
020 8877 1951
www.caringhomes.org

About The Pines Nursing Home

The Pines is a period property in vibrant Putney, South London, providing residential and nursing care on a short and long term basis, with the ability to accommodate a full range of physical and sensory disabilities including palliative care. The building was originally a substantial family home that has been sympathetically converted, retaining its attractive original features. Staff encourage residents to bring important personal possessions to personalise their rooms, and to really make the space their own. The home has a bright and airy atmosphere and the residents enjoy a full range of activities and entertainment every day.

Accommodation

  • 42Residents
  • 42Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Wandsworth

Who runs this service

  • South London Nursing Homes Limited

Registered manager

Pratheesh Radhakrishnan Nair

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
