The Pines is a period property in vibrant Putney, South London, providing residential and nursing care on a short and long term basis, with the ability to accommodate a full range of physical and sensory disabilities including palliative care. The building was originally a substantial family home that has been sympathetically converted, retaining its attractive original features. Staff encourage residents to bring important personal possessions to personalise their rooms, and to really make the space their own. The home has a bright and airy atmosphere and the residents enjoy a full range of activities and entertainment every day.

