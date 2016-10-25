Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Residential care home

The Rowans Care Home

Owen Street, Coalville,
LE67 3DA
01530 814466
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/the-rowans/

About The Rowans Care Home

The Rowans is a purpose-built home offering residential and respite care, along with care for people with disabilities, on the edge of Charnwood Forest in Coalville, Leicestershire, with the M1 in easy reach. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. There_s a GP service, mobile hairdresser plus chiropody and other therapies available. Organised activities include gardening, professional entertainment, music therapy and local school performances and shows. Outdoors there_s a courtyard garden where green-fingered enthusiasts can enjoy helping to keep the raised flowerbeds and outdoor area looking good, plus an open and secure patio area.

Accommodation

  • 53Residents
  • 4Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 49Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Leicestershire

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Lisa Borley

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017