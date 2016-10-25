The Rowans is a purpose-built home offering residential and respite care, along with care for people with disabilities, on the edge of Charnwood Forest in Coalville, Leicestershire, with the M1 in easy reach. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. There_s a GP service, mobile hairdresser plus chiropody and other therapies available. Organised activities include gardening, professional entertainment, music therapy and local school performances and shows. Outdoors there_s a courtyard garden where green-fingered enthusiasts can enjoy helping to keep the raised flowerbeds and outdoor area looking good, plus an open and secure patio area.

