The Sycamores is situated in the lovely quiet residential area of Newton in Hyde, Tameside. The home cares for up to 60 people with residential, dementia and end of life care needs. They are also able to offer day care services. Typically The Sycamores admits residents over 65 years but following a robust assessment will consider younger residents as long as the home can meet all of their social and care needs. The home has a warm and welcoming atmosphere with tasteful d?cor that is elegant and contemporary. A recent refurbishment has seen that dining areas and lounges are now presented to this high standard. All areas are wheelchair accessible and handrails are fitted throughout the building.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.