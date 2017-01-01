Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

The Village Nursing Home

1a The Auld Road, Cumbernauld, Glasgow,
G67 2RF
01236 458587

About The Village Nursing Home

The Village is a purpose-built home offering nursing, respite, dementia, end of life and palliative care in the conservation area of Old Cumbernauld Village on the outskirts of Glasgow, with the M80 close by. It has a GP service and a hairdressing salon. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. Organised activities include music therapy, visits from professional entertainers, performances by local schools, and regular minibus trips to local places of interest. Courtyard garden gives green-fingered enthusiasts access to the potting shed and allows them to enjoy helping to keep the raised flowerbeds and outdoor area looking good.

Accommodation

  • 48Residents
  • 48Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • North Lanarkshire

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
