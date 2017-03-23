Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

The White House

Ashmans Road, Beccles,
NR34 9NS
01502 717683
www.healthcarehomes.co.uk

About The White House

The White House is located within a quiet residential area of Beccles. It has lovely landscaped gardens with a number of mature ornamental trees, shrubs and other seasonal planting. It is a beautiful period house with large windows and interesting architectural details. There are spacious single or double bedrooms, where residents are encouraged to bring items of their own furniture and possessions to complement those already provided and to help make their room an individual retreat.

Accommodation

  • 33Residents
  • 29Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 2Shared rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Suffolk

Who runs this service

  • Healthcare Homes Group Limited

Registered manager

Julie Knights

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
