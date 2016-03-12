Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

The Willows Care Home

90 Uttoxeter Road, Blythe Bridge, Stoke On Trent,
ST11 9JG
01782 399411
www.thewillowscarehome.com

About The Willows Care Home

The Willows is a double-fronted Victorian villa in Stoke-on-Trent that hides a purpose-built ground floor extension to create a home specialising in dementia care for up to 12 resident, plus some day care. Most bedrooms have en suite facilities, and the home is decorated in a dementia-friendly way, with items of memorabilia and reminiscence to stimulate the minds of residents. There is clear signage and each bedroom door has a memory box to help with orientation. The home is set in a third of an acre of landscaped, enclosed gardens with access to seating and patio areas, as well as raised flowerbeds and a lily pond.

Accommodation

  • 12Residents
  • 10Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 1Single rooms without en suite WC
  • 1Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Staffordshire

Who runs this service

  • S Kirk and G Day

Registered manager

Gary Kirk

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
