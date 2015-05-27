Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

The Willows Residential Home (Hinckley)

89 London Road, Hinckley,
LE10 1HH
01455 615193
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/the-willows/

About The Willows Residential Home (Hinckley)

The Willows is a purpose-built home offering residential, dementia and respite care in a residential area of Hinckley, Leicestershire, near the M69. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system, and some have views across the garden. It has a GP service, hairdressing salon plus chiropody and other therapies available, a mobile shop, and bar service. Organised activities include arts and crafts, quizzes, professional entertainers, animal and regular outings to local places of interest such as garden centres, theatre trips and parks. Outdoor areas include a courtyard garden where residents can enjoy helping to keep the raised flowerbeds looking good, plus an open and secure patio area.

Accommodation

  • 35Residents
  • 27Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 8Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Leicestershire

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Jodie Robinson

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
