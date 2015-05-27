The Willows is a purpose-built home offering residential, dementia and respite care in a residential area of Hinckley, Leicestershire, near the M69. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system, and some have views across the garden. It has a GP service, hairdressing salon plus chiropody and other therapies available, a mobile shop, and bar service. Organised activities include arts and crafts, quizzes, professional entertainers, animal and regular outings to local places of interest such as garden centres, theatre trips and parks. Outdoor areas include a courtyard garden where residents can enjoy helping to keep the raised flowerbeds looking good, plus an open and secure patio area.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.