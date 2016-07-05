Thornbank is located near Ipswich town centre and opposite the beautiful Christchurch Park. The home is managed by Greensleeves Care, a not-for-profit care charity. The majority of the team have been working at Thornbank for many years, delivering the highest standards of care in a warm and safe environment. The home has spacious single bedrooms and two double bedrooms, the majority of which are en suite. Fun activities include trips out to local places of interest using the home's minibus. All meals at the care home are freshly made and take residents' personal preferences and dietary requirements into account.

