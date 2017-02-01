Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Thornton Manor Homecare

Thornton Manor Bungalow, Thornton Green Lane, Thornton Le Moors, Chester,
CH2 4JQ
01244 301762

Local authority

  • Cheshire West and Chester

Who runs this service

  • Mr Barry Potton

Registered manager

Shirley Green

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
