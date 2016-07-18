Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Tollesby Hall Nursing Home

Slip In Bank, Ladgate Lane, Hemlington, Middlesbrough,
TS8 9EJ
01642 300690

About Tollesby Hall Nursing Home

Tollesby Hall is a purpose-built home offering nursing, residential, respite, end of life and palliative care in Middlesborough, easily reached from the A174 and the A19. It has hairdressing, chiropody and other therapies available on site, plus there is a kitchenette for visitors. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly and have a nurse call system. Organised activities include arts and crafts, baking, quizzes, animal visits, gentle exercises, coffee mornings, music therapy, along with performances from local school children and local performers and a weekly church service. Outside are garden and patio areas surrounded by mature trees.

Accommodation

  • 55Residents
  • 32Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 23Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Middlesbrough

Who runs this service

  • Landona House Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
