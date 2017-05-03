Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Touch of Care Limited

5 New Broadway, Worthing,
BN11 4HP
01903 890943

Local authority

  • West Sussex

Who runs this service

  • Touch of Care Limited

Registered manager

Aeffit Hussain

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
