Nursing home

Tower Bridge Care Centre

1 Tower Bridge, Tower Bridge Road, London,
SE1 4TR
020 7394 6840
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/tower-bridge/

About Tower Bridge Care Centre

Tower Bridge is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing, residential and respite care within walking distance of London_s Tower Bridge. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities, and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. There are communal bathrooms with assisted baths or wet rooms throughout the home. The home has a GP service, hairdressing salon, and chiropody and alternative therapies are available. Organised activities include a weekly church service, arts and crafts, music and movement, visits from professional entertainers, weekly yoga, outings to local places of interest, such as cafes and parks, the bowls club, and Surrey Quays Shopping Centre and there is also a cinema room. Outdoors is a mature landscaped garden with raised flowerbeds and a herb garden.

Accommodation

  • 124Residents
  • 116Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 4Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Southwark

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Arthur Tanare

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
