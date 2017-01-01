Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Tower Hill Care Home

54 Plymouth Road, Penarth,
CF64 3DB
029 2071 2030

About Tower Hill Care Home

Tower Hill Residential Home is situated in Penarth. The home provides care for older people in a period property with refurbished interiors designed to meet the needs of individuals who require support. Staff cater specifically to residents? needs, wishes and preferences using a person-centred approach, promoting independence through personal interests. The home aims for a homely and calm environment with spacious living facilities, including ground floor lounge, dining area and large sun lounge leading onto a garden, ideal for social living, activities and more.

Accommodation

  • 16Residents
  • 14Single rooms without en suite WC
  • 1Shared rooms without en suite WC

Who runs this service

  • Zehetmayr, June

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
