Nursing home

Trafalgar Park Nursing and Residential Home

Heol Islwyn, Pontypridd Road, Nelson, Caerphilly,
CF46 6HG
01443 450423

About Trafalgar Park Nursing and Residential Home

Trafalgar Park is a purpose-built home offering dementia, residential and respite care in a residential area of Nelson, near the A472. Some bedrooms have views across the garden, and many have en suite facilities, while all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. The home has a GP service, hairdressing salon, chiropody and other alternative services, and a kitchenette for visitors. Organised activities include arts and crafts, baking, quizzes, animal visits, church services, musical events and regular outings to local places of interest including the library, park and the museum. There_s a courtyard garden where green-fingered enthusiasts can enjoy helping to keep the outdoor area looking good, plus an open and secure patio area.

Accommodation

  • 38Residents
  • 32Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 4Single rooms without en suite WC
  • 1Shared rooms without en suite WC

Who runs this service

  • HC-ONE Ltd

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
