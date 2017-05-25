About Acorn Community Transport Services

Acorn Community Support can provide transport to medical appointments for people living in the Teign Valley, Cheriton Bishop and surrounding villages. Bookings must be made at least four days in advance. Two fortnightly transport services are also operated to Sainsbury's in Alphington, collecting from Cheriton/Crockernwell on alternate Wednesday mornings and from Christow/Dunsford on alternate Thursday mornings. Acorn also runs some lunch and coffee clubs. Please phone for details.