Acorn Community Transport Services

The Surgery Layne Fields Christow, Exeter, Devon,
EX6 7NY
01647 252701
www.acorncommunitysupport.co.uk
jackie.thomas@acorncommunitysupport.co.uk

About Acorn Community Transport Services

Acorn Community Support can provide transport to medical appointments for people living in the Teign Valley, Cheriton Bishop and surrounding villages. Bookings must be made at least four days in advance. Two fortnightly transport services are also operated to Sainsbury's in Alphington, collecting from Cheriton/Crockernwell on alternate Wednesday mornings and from Christow/Dunsford on alternate Thursday mornings. Acorn also runs some lunch and coffee clubs. Please phone for details.

Who runs this service

  • Acorn Community Support

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People who may have difficulty accessing public or private transport

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
