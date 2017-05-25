Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Ashford & Tenterden Community Car Scheme

Ashford Volunteer Centre Berwick House 8 Elwick Road, Ashford, Kent,
TN23 1PF
01233 633219
www.ashfordvc.org.uk
manager@ashfordvc.org.uk

About Ashford & Tenterden Community Car Scheme

Ashford Volunteer Centre run a Community Car Scheme through which volunteer drivers use their own cars to take people from their homes to destinations of their choice and back again. The purpose of the journey might be to attend a health appointment or social group, or to go shopping. The driver can wait for up to one and a half hours before the return journey and a family member or carer can travel at no extra cost. Bookings should be made at least three working days in advance.

Who runs this service

  • Ashford Volunteer Centre

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People who have difficulty using public transport, living in Ashford, Tenterden and surrounding villages
  • Service users must be able to get into and out of a normal car without assistance from the driver.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
