About Ashford & Tenterden Community Car Scheme

Ashford Volunteer Centre run a Community Car Scheme through which volunteer drivers use their own cars to take people from their homes to destinations of their choice and back again. The purpose of the journey might be to attend a health appointment or social group, or to go shopping. The driver can wait for up to one and a half hours before the return journey and a family member or carer can travel at no extra cost. Bookings should be made at least three working days in advance.