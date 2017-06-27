Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Blue Badge Scheme

Blue Badge Team PO Box 72951, London,
N7 1DL
020 7527 6108
www.islington.gov.uk
blue.badge@islington.gov.uk

About Blue Badge Scheme

The European Blue Badge Parking Scheme is a parking permit that gives parking concessions to people with severe walking difficulties. It is a national scheme that allows badge holders to park their car closer to their destination, for example when travelling to shops and stations. The maximum duration a Blue Badge can be issued at one time, is three years. You can apply to renew your Blue Badge two months prior to expiry and the renewal application will be treated the same as a first application.

Who runs this service

  • Islington Council

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • The Blue Badge scheme is open to a number of different groups in Islington: those who are registered as blind, those for whom walking is impossible or very difficult, those in receipt of a war pensioners mobility supplement or the higher rate of the mobility component of the disability living allowance, those in receipt of the enhanced rate of the 'Moving Around' component of Personal Independence Payment- or a score of more than 8 on the PIP, and those who have a child under three who has a specific medical condition that means that they need to travel with bulky medical equipment or be close to a vehicle for emergency medical treatment.
  • Residents of London Borough of Islington only

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
