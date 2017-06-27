About Blue Badge Scheme

The European Blue Badge Parking Scheme is a parking permit that gives parking concessions to people with severe walking difficulties. It is a national scheme that allows badge holders to park their car closer to their destination, for example when travelling to shops and stations. The maximum duration a Blue Badge can be issued at one time, is three years. You can apply to renew your Blue Badge two months prior to expiry and the renewal application will be treated the same as a first application.