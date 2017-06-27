A fully wheelchair accessible service, the Bws Bro Aberystwyth can provide transport to allow people to attend medical appointments, go shopping, link up with a bus or train service, visit friends or relatives, or attend social groups. People can be collected at their door or at another convenient place at an agreed time. Repeat bookings at a regular time each week can be arranged.
