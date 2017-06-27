Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Bws Bro Aberystwyth

c/o Ystwyth Community Transport 2/3 Lisburne Offices Pontrhydygroes, Ystrad Meurig, Sir Ceredigion,
SY25 6DQ
0845 020 4322
www.ystwythtransport.org.uk
ystwythtransport@gmail.com

About Bws Bro Aberystwyth

A fully wheelchair accessible service, the Bws Bro Aberystwyth can provide transport to allow people to attend medical appointments, go shopping, link up with a bus or train service, visit friends or relatives, or attend social groups. People can be collected at their door or at another convenient place at an agreed time. Repeat bookings at a regular time each week can be arranged.

Who runs this service

  • Ystwyth Community Transport

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone in the Penparcau, North Parade, Trefechan, Llanbadarn Fawr, Waun Fawr, Clarach, Bow Street, Capel Seion, Capel Dewi and Llanfarian areas

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
