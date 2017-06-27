Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Car Linc Mon

c/o Medrwn Mon Town Hall Bulkley Square, Llangefni, Sir Ynys Mon,
LL77 7LR
01248 724944
www.medrwnmon.org
post@medrwnmon.org

About Car Linc Mon

Car Linc Mon is a voluntary car scheme run by Medrwn Mon to enable people aged over 60 who cannot use public transport to attend health appointments or go shopping. People must live on Anglesey to be eligible, but journeys can be further afield: for example, to Bangor. People need to register first and to give at least 3 days' notice when booking a journey.

Who runs this service

  • Medrwn Mon

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged over 60 on Anglesey needing to make an essential journey, who do not have access to a private car and have difficulty using mainstream public transport or a taxi
  • Unable to accommodate wheelchair users

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
