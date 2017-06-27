Car Linc Mon is a voluntary car scheme run by Medrwn Mon to enable people aged over 60 who cannot use public transport to attend health appointments or go shopping. People must live on Anglesey to be eligible, but journeys can be further afield: for example, to Bangor. People need to register first and to give at least 3 days' notice when booking a journey.
