Support group

Carmarthenshire Country Cars

RVS Carmarthenshire Hub Office Public Hall and Cinema Carmarthen Road Cross Hands, Llanelli, Sir Gaerfyrddin,
SA14 6SU
01269 843819
www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/hubs/1465-carmarthenshire
carmarthenshirehub@royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk

About Carmarthenshire Country Cars

Country Cars is a door-to-door voluntary car scheme covering the whole of Carmarthenshire. It can provide one return journey per week to allow a person to make an essential journey. This might be to attend a hospital, doctor's, dentist's or optician's appointment or a Day Centre, to go shopping, to link up with a bus or train service, or to make an urgent visit to a friend or relative. Volunteer drivers use their own vehicles for the journey. At least 24 hours' notice is required when booking.

Who runs this service

  • Royal Voluntary Service

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People in Carmarthenshire who would otherwise be unable to make essential journeys.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
