Country Cars is a door-to-door voluntary car scheme covering the whole of Carmarthenshire. It can provide one return journey per week to allow a person to make an essential journey. This might be to attend a hospital, doctor's, dentist's or optician's appointment or a Day Centre, to go shopping, to link up with a bus or train service, or to make an urgent visit to a friend or relative. Volunteer drivers use their own vehicles for the journey. At least 24 hours' notice is required when booking.
