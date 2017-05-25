About Cars for Carers

Cars for Carers, run by Volunteering Matters in Pembrokeshire, is a voluntary car scheme serving carers in Pembrokeshire. Volunteer drivers using their own cars can take a carer from their home to a destination of their choice within Pembrokeshire, whether it is for a doctor's appointment or to see friends or family, and back home again. A person is allowed one journey per week. Bookings should be made 48 hours in advance.