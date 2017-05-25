Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Cars for Carers

Volunteering Matters c/o PAVS Volunteer Bureau 36-38 High Street, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire,
SA61 2DA
01437 769422
www.pembrokeshiretransport.co.uk
pembrokeshirecarsforcarers@gmail.com

About Cars for Carers

Cars for Carers, run by Volunteering Matters in Pembrokeshire, is a voluntary car scheme serving carers in Pembrokeshire. Volunteer drivers using their own cars can take a carer from their home to a destination of their choice within Pembrokeshire, whether it is for a doctor's appointment or to see friends or family, and back home again. A person is allowed one journey per week. Bookings should be made 48 hours in advance.

Who runs this service

  • Volunteering Matters

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Unpaid carers in Pembrokeshire, whether they have a car or not, and the person they care for
  • Residents of Pembrokeshire only. One journey per week. . The carer and the cared-for person may travel together, but the cared-for person may not travel by themselves. Journeys outside the county need to be discussed on an individual basis.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
