About Community Transport & Accessible Public Transport

The Environment and Transport department provides accessible public transport services for local travel. The services are intended to help people who because of disability, frailty or ill health cannot use conventional bus services or have serious problems doing so. They are provided for individuals to help them live as independently as possible. These services are provided mainly in partnership with voluntary sector providers and consist of social car schemes and community bus services. They are run under service agreements with the county Council. Social car schemes involve volunteers using their own cars to provide door to door transport. Community bus services use wheelchair accessible minibuses to provide travel from home to common destinations such as a town or shopping centres.