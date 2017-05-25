Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Community Transport and Shopper Buses

DANSA Limited Office 2/3 Crynant Business Centre Crynant Business Park Crynant, Neath, Neath Port Talbot,
SA10 8PX
01639 751067
www.dansa.org.uk
mail@dansa.org.uk

About Community Transport and Shopper Buses

DANSA (Dulais, Afan, Neath, Swansea and Amman valleys) provides a door-to-door service for people who are unable to use public transport in these areas. People must first register as members. They can then book a journey from their home to a destination of their choice and back again. There is also a Dial-a-Ride service that runs to a set timetable, taking people to Neath, Port Talbot, Merthyr Tydfil and Swansea on set days and between set times. Bookings can be made up to 6 days in advance, with a minimum of 48 hours notice.

Who runs this service

  • DANSA

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people or people with a disability or a long-term illness, in the Dulais, Afan, Neath, Swansea and Amman valleys, who have difficulty using mainstream public transport

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
