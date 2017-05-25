The aim is to promote social inclusion within South Gloucestershire by helping residents to be self-sufficient and maintain their personal independence. Providing safe, cost effective, accessible transport to residents and groups in the Four Towns and Vale Link areas to complement the existing transport system, Four Towns and Vale Link Community Transport offer a ring-and-ride service for individuals and a Social Car Scheme with volunteers using their own cars. They also run trips to various places of interest.
