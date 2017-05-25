Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Community Transport

Unit 9 Pinkers Court Briarlands Office Park Gloucester Road Rudgeway, Bristol, Gloucestershire,
BS35 3QH
01454 419372
www.4tvl.org.uk
info@4tvl.org.uk

About Community Transport

The aim is to promote social inclusion within South Gloucestershire by helping residents to be self-sufficient and maintain their personal independence. Providing safe, cost effective, accessible transport to residents and groups in the Four Towns and Vale Link areas to complement the existing transport system, Four Towns and Vale Link Community Transport offer a ring-and-ride service for individuals and a Social Car Scheme with volunteers using their own cars. They also run trips to various places of interest.

Who runs this service

  • Four Towns and Vale Link Community Transport

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People who are 60 years or more, have special needs, be in receipt of benefits, have access problems and people who hold a diamond bus pass
  • Residents must live within the South Gloucestershire area and must fit the criteria for eligibility

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017