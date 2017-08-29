Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Community Transport

St. Johns Road, Epping, Essex,
CM16 5EB
01992 579556
www.efcommunitytransport.co.uk

About Community Transport

Epping Forest Community Transport is a service that meets the needs of local people who for various reasons are unable to use conventional public transport. The service provides a lifeline in both rural and urban areas. Epping Forest Community Transport also runs local bus routes and provides transport for a wide range of clubs, voluntary/community groups and care homes. A range of services are on offer: a Dial-a-Ride and Social Car service, Voluntary/Community Groups, Community Buses and Excursions.

Who runs this service

  • Epping Forest Community Transport

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Local people who for various reasons are unable to use conventional public transport
  • Residents of Epping Forest and Harlow

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
