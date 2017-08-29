About Community Transport

Epping Forest Community Transport is a service that meets the needs of local people who for various reasons are unable to use conventional public transport. The service provides a lifeline in both rural and urban areas. Epping Forest Community Transport also runs local bus routes and provides transport for a wide range of clubs, voluntary/community groups and care homes. A range of services are on offer: a Dial-a-Ride and Social Car service, Voluntary/Community Groups, Community Buses and Excursions.