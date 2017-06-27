Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Community Transport

Unit 3 Okehampton Business Park Higher Stockley Mead, Okehampton, Devon,
EX20 1FJ
01837 55000
www.odctg.co.uk
Sue.odctg@btinternet.com

About Community Transport

A door-to-door Ring and Ride transport service operates from outer parts of Okehampton and rural areas into the town centre, according to a weekly timetable. The Community Car Service is volunteers using their own cars to provide journeys from a person's home to a medical appointment or social visit. Bookings for the Ring and Ride must be made one working day before travel; for the Community Car Service two days before. Two Wheelchair accessible vehicles are also available, subject to a driver being available.

Who runs this service

  • Okehampton District Community Transport Group

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People who have difficulty using standard public transport or where it is not available
  • West Devon area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


