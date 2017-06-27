Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Community Transport

Parish Centre Desford Road Narborough, Leicester, Leicestershire,
LE19 2EL
0116 286 6116
alangwest@btinternet.com

About Community Transport

Community transport for elderly, infirm and registered disabled.

Who runs this service

  • The Commbus Project

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Elderly, infirm and registered disabled
  • Various settlements within Blaby DC catchment area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

