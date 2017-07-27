About Community transport

Door-to-door transport for people resident in Wrexham. Chariotts Community Transport is a popular community transport scheme through which volunteer drivers take people from their homes to destinations of their choice. Journeys can be for social reasons and are not limited to medical appointments. The service is tailored to individual requirements. After registering as a member, a person will be sent an information pack which will include a price guide. There are sometimes waiting lists for membership.