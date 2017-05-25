Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Community Transport

BACT Harmony House Hillside Road East, Bungay, Suffolk,
NR35 1RX
01986 896896
www.bactcommunitytransport.org.uk
info@bactcommunitytransport.org.uk

About Community Transport

Transport for people living in Waveney and South Norfolk to whom other forms of public transport are not easily available. Services include cars, wheelchair accessible vehicles, minibus, dial-a-ride, demand responsive bus service and a scheduled bus service. The majority of journeys undertaken are for transporting passengers to medical services, day centres, work shops, for shopping, family visits and accessing other public transport services e.g. train and bus stations/stops. Transport is provided by a mixture of volunteer drivers and paid drivers, using either their own vehicles or minibuses and wheelchair-accessible vehicle provided by BACT.

Who runs this service

  • Bact Community Transport

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone who cannot easily use public transport be it for physical/mental or locational reasons or have access to a car
  • Residents of the Waveney and South Norfolk area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017