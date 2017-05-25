About Community Transport

Transport for people living in Waveney and South Norfolk to whom other forms of public transport are not easily available. Services include cars, wheelchair accessible vehicles, minibus, dial-a-ride, demand responsive bus service and a scheduled bus service. The majority of journeys undertaken are for transporting passengers to medical services, day centres, work shops, for shopping, family visits and accessing other public transport services e.g. train and bus stations/stops. Transport is provided by a mixture of volunteer drivers and paid drivers, using either their own vehicles or minibuses and wheelchair-accessible vehicle provided by BACT.