Support group

Community Transport Service

Cotswold Friends The Library Stow Road, Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire,
GL56 0DR
01608 651115
www.cotswoldfriends.org
transport@cotswoldfriends.org

About Community Transport Service

Cotswold Friends runs a voluntary community car scheme in the North Cotswolds area where volunteer drivers use their own cars to transport people from their homes to destinations of their choice. Priority is given to medical appointments but journeys to social events, visiting friends and family, going shopping or to the hairdressers are also undertaken. All bookings should be made at least three working days in advance to allow to find a driver.

Who runs this service

  • Cotswold Friends

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People in the North Cotswolds, who need to meet appointments but have no transport of their own and are unable to use public transport
  • Residents of the North Cotswolds

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
