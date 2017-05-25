Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Age Concern North Dorset Sturminster House Market Place, Sturminster Newton, Dorset,
DT10 1AS
01258 475582
www.acnorthdorset.org.uk
tracey.chick@acnorthdorset.org.uk

Age Concern North Dorset have been providing this vital service for older people for over 17 years. The service provides approximately 300 journeys per year. Transport is provided for things such as: appointments with the doctor, dentist, chiropodist, chiropractor, osteopath etc; hospital appointments or to visit friends and relatives both in hospital or care homes; visits to banks, chemists, hairdresser, post offices etc; to meet trains and buses and much more.

Who runs this service

  • Age Concern North Dorset

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people, including those in the early stages of dementia
  • Residents of Sturminster Newton and the surrounding villages

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
