About Country Car Scheme

Age Concern North Dorset have been providing this vital service for older people for over 17 years. The service provides approximately 300 journeys per year. Transport is provided for things such as: appointments with the doctor, dentist, chiropodist, chiropractor, osteopath etc; hospital appointments or to visit friends and relatives both in hospital or care homes; visits to banks, chemists, hairdresser, post offices etc; to meet trains and buses and much more.