About Coventry Ring and Ride

A door-to-door transport service. On registering, people will be asked for their contact details, what problems they have in using ordinary buses and the nature of their mobility problem. They will be sent an information pack which includes a registration number, the telephone number, times when they can ring to make bookings, the passenger handbook and any special services which operate in their area. Once registered, bookings should be made the day before required (or Saturday for trips on Mondays). Ring and Ride also provide occasional day trips within Coventry and further afield. See adverts on bus or website for details or call for further information.