About Dial 2 Drive

Dial 2 Drive offers door-to-door transport for people living in West Kent. Volunteer drivers use their own cars to take people to health appointments or social activities. People must register as members first, which can be done via the website or by phoning. At least 2 working days' notice must be given when booking a journey. Drivers can wait for up to one hour at the destination; for a longer period they would go home and return for the person later. The service user does not pay the driver directly; monthly invoices are sent out instead. Journeys can be booked 365 days a year.