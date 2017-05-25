About Dial-a-Bus

Dial-a-Bus, run by Voluntary Emergency Service Transport (VEST), is a door-to-door return trip service taking residents of Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan into Cardiff city centre. The service allows passengers approximately three hours in the city. In addition, there is a shopping service taking people from areas in the Vale into Barry town centre on Saturdays. People should register to receive a bus schedule; bookings can be made up to six days in advance.