Support group

Dial-a-Bus

VEST Unit 45 Portmanmoor Road Industrial Estate, Cardiff,
CF24 5HB
029 2049 0325
www.vestcommunitytransport.org
vest@talktalk.net

About Dial-a-Bus

Dial-a-Bus, run by Voluntary Emergency Service Transport (VEST), is a door-to-door return trip service taking residents of Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan into Cardiff city centre. The service allows passengers approximately three hours in the city. In addition, there is a shopping service taking people from areas in the Vale into Barry town centre on Saturdays. People should register to receive a bus schedule; bookings can be made up to six days in advance.

Who runs this service

  • Voluntary Emergency Service Transport VEST

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone in Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan who has difficulty using mainstream public transport

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
