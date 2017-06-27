Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Dial-a-Ride Blaenau Gwent & Rhymney Valley

c/o GAVO Newtown Community Centre Tre- Newydd Newtown, Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent,
NP23 5FH
01495 309960
www.gavowales.org.uk/blaenau-gwent-dial-a-ride
amanda.phillips@gavowales.org.uk

About Dial-a-Ride Blaenau Gwent & Rhymney Valley

This Dial-a-Ride community transport Service, provided by Gwent Association of Voluntary Associations (GAVO), takes people from their homes to destinations of their choice, and back home again. The journey might enable them to go shopping, visit friends and relatives, or attend doctor's or hospital appointments. The service generally operates Monday to Friday, but weekend or evening journeys are occasionally possible. Assist Community Groups to access activities, eg Scout Groups, Alzheimers Society, Age Concern, Homestart, Otters Disabled Swimming.

Who runs this service

  • Gwent Association of Voluntary Organisations

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People who live in the Blaenau Gwent and the top of Caerphilly, who have difficulty using mainstream public transport and community groups

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
