About Dial-a-Ride Blaenau Gwent & Rhymney Valley

This Dial-a-Ride community transport Service, provided by Gwent Association of Voluntary Associations (GAVO), takes people from their homes to destinations of their choice, and back home again. The journey might enable them to go shopping, visit friends and relatives, or attend doctor's or hospital appointments. The service generally operates Monday to Friday, but weekend or evening journeys are occasionally possible. Assist Community Groups to access activities, eg Scout Groups, Alzheimers Society, Age Concern, Homestart, Otters Disabled Swimming.