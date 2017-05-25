Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Dial-a-Ride London

PO Box 68799, London,
SE1P 4RD
0343 222 7777
tfl.gov.uk/dialaride
DAR@tfl.gov.uk

About Dial-a-Ride London

Free local door-to-door transport for those that are eligible. Some passengers are required to travel with an escort if this is needed for safety reasons. Drivers can leave vehicle unattended for up to 15 minutes whilst collecting other passengers and no other attendant will be present during this time. Customers who are likely to experience confusion, memory loss or to exhibit disruptive behaviour whilst travelling may potentially required to travel with an escort. The service does not provide such an escort.

Who runs this service

  • Transport for London

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People who live in London and who have a permanent or long term disability and who are unable to use public transport some or all of the time. Members can travel with a companion, sometimes may be required to travel with an essential escort if they are unable to travel independently.
  • Permanent or temporary residents of London

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017