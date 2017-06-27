About Dial-a-Ride

Dial A Ride services are like a flexible bus service, using fully accessible minibuses and picking up passengers at their own homes. An annual membership fee is required to use the Dial A Ride scheme and clients need to book their place at least 24 hours in advance of when they want to travel. The Dial A Ride service is based on a timetable/route which runs 5 days a week and users holding a Cambridgeshire County Council bus pass can use this service free of charge. Other paid trips are available including sea sides and luncheon outings.