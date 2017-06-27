Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Dial-a-Ride

5 Martin Avenue, March, Cambridgeshire,
PE15 0AY
01354 661234
www.fact-cambs.co.uk
info@cotransport.org

About Dial-a-Ride

Dial A Ride services are like a flexible bus service, using fully accessible minibuses and picking up passengers at their own homes. An annual membership fee is required to use the Dial A Ride scheme and clients need to book their place at least 24 hours in advance of when they want to travel. The Dial A Ride service is based on a timetable/route which runs 5 days a week and users holding a Cambridgeshire County Council bus pass can use this service free of charge. Other paid trips are available including sea sides and luncheon outings.

Who runs this service

  • Fenlands Association for Community Transport Ltd

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People who cannot access or use conventional modes of transport, including wheelchair users. Requires registration.
  • Residents of Fenland

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
