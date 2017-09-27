Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Dial A Ride

Mayflower East Car Park Mayflower Street, Plymouth, Devon,
PL1 1QJ
01752 600633
www.accessplymouth.co.uk
info@accessplymouth.co.uk

About Dial A Ride

Dial a Ride is a door to door transport service for anywhere within Plymouth for elderly and disabled residents. The service is available to Plymouth residents who are eligible for a concessionary bus pass, but struggle to access the bus service - this may be due to the distance they operate from your home, physical difficulties in boarding the bus or there is simply not a bus to where you want to go. The Dial A Ride provides a door to door service between any two points anywhere within the Plymouth city boundary, with dedicated drivers who can help passengers on and off the bus and to and from your front door.

Who runs this service

  • Access Plymouth

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Plymouth residents who are eligible for a concessionary bus pass, but struggle to access the bus service
  • Plymouth residents only

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/09/17 to 15/11/17

Alzheimer's Society
