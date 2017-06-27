Rotherham Community Transport provides transport services for people who have mobility difficulties or are unable to access public transport, as well as for community groups. There is a Dial-A-Ride service offering a door-to-door return service; Community Car Scheme, where volunteer drivers provide private trips; and Shoppabus, running a regular timetable to the town centre's shopping facilities. Clients should register by phone or online.
