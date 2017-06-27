Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Door 2 Door

485B Fitzwilliam Road Eastwood, Rotherham, South Yorkshire,
S65 1LY
01709 516092
www.door2door.org.uk
booking@rotherhamct.org.uk

About Door 2 Door

Rotherham Community Transport provides transport services for people who have mobility difficulties or are unable to access public transport, as well as for community groups. There is a Dial-A-Ride service offering a door-to-door return service; Community Car Scheme, where volunteer drivers provide private trips; and Shoppabus, running a regular timetable to the town centre's shopping facilities. Clients should register by phone or online.

Who runs this service

  • Rotherham Community Transport

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People who have mobility difficulties or are unable to access public transport

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
