Support group

Door-to-door transport

Unit 7 Sundorne Trade Park Featherbed Lane, Shrewsbury, Shropshire,
SY1 4NS
01743 450350
www.shrewsbury-dialaride.org.uk
manager@shrewsburydialaride.org.uk

About Door-to-door transport

Shrewsbury Dial a Ride is a scheme designed for people who cannot access conventional public transport due to age, disability or social isolation. The Corvedale Buzzard runs a door to door service operating to Much Wenlock and Craven Arms, Bridgnorth and Ludlow, Craven Arms, Ludlow and Bridgnorth to help assist people with their everyday transport needs. The Ludlow Traveller and Clun Valley Traveller provides a door to door transport service around the Ludlow, Clee Hill or Tenbury areas and in the Clun Valley. Shrewsbury Dial-a-Ride's services are operated using fully accessible vehicles. Journey bookings are taken from 48 hours in advance.

Who runs this service

  • Shrewsbury Dial-A-Ride

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone who is unable to use public transport
  • Residents within 10 miles of Shrewsbury Town Centre. Residents of the Clun Valley, Corvedale, Ludlow / Tenbury / Clee Hill areas

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
