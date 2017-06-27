Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Martin Snape House 96 Pavilion Way, Gosport, Hampshire,
PO12 1FG
07722 743217
www.gosport-voluntary-action.org.uk
drivingforce@gva.org.uk

A transport service whereby volunteers use their own cars to assist people to attend medical/social appointments and other necessary trips. Bookings should be made sin advance of travel, minimum two days notice. All drivers are subject to a DBS check and references are taken up as part of recruitment. Driving Force is a non-profit making scheme and a suggested donation of 45p per mile is paid directly to the driver.

  • Gosport Voluntary Action

  • Residents of Gosport who are older, frail or infirm and unable to use public transport

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


