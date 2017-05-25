The Community Car Scheme is intended to help people who have difficulty using public transport or who have to travel where or when there is no public transport available. It can assist clients in attending healthcare or social appointments and is run using volunteer drivers. The Scheme uses volunteer drivers using their own cars, who are paid a mileage allowance. Bookings must be made at least 48 hours in advance.
Support group
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17