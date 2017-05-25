Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Easingwold Community Car Scheme

Police Station Church Hill Easingwold, York, North Yorkshire,
YO61 3JX
01347 822598
www.edcca.org.uk/community-car-scheme
carscheme@edcca.org.uk

The Community Car Scheme is intended to help people who have difficulty using public transport or who have to travel where or when there is no public transport available. It can assist clients in attending healthcare or social appointments and is run using volunteer drivers. The Scheme uses volunteer drivers using their own cars, who are paid a mileage allowance. Bookings must be made at least 48 hours in advance.

Who runs this service

  • Easingwold District Community Care Association

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone in the Easingwold area who is unable to access public transport

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


